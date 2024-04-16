Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of CTS worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CTS alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CTS during the first quarter worth approximately $870,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CTS by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 36.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CTS opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. CTS had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CTS. Sidoti downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $705,818.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,642,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $705,818.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,642,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $212,138.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,065,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,090. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.