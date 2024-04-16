Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,098 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 130,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.83%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.48.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

