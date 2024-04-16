Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RL. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.1 %

RL stock opened at $160.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.