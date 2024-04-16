Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,639 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,639 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Horace Mann Educators worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 41.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $402.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMN

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,858,134.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,858,134.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,077 shares of company stock worth $2,682,021. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.