Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of HNI worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,420,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,100,000 after purchasing an additional 836,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HNI by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,153,000 after purchasing an additional 545,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth $10,935,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,530,000 after buying an additional 257,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1,192.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 161,981 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,114.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HNI news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 9,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $429,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,745.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,114.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,374 shares of company stock valued at $749,534. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HNI Stock Down 1.4 %

HNI opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.15 million. HNI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.03%. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

HNI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. HNI’s payout ratio is 125.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

