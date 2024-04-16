Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of LTC Properties worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 130,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $97,606.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,982.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.56%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

