Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.
Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of AKR opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.69, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00.
Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.97%.
Acadia Realty Trust Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
