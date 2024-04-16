Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stake Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,591 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,252,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NTRS opened at $83.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $89.25.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.09.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

