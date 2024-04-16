NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,381 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 6.0% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $129,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $926.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $860.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $262.25 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $834.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at $973,422,506.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

