NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $860.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.25 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $834.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $613.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $926.30.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

