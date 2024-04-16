Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on OMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

