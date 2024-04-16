OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) CEO Josh Riggs Buys 3,390 Shares

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) CEO Josh Riggs acquired 3,390 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,339.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OncoCyte Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. OncoCyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at about $896,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 236,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OncoCyte by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 131.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCX. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

