Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Oxford Industries worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $113.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.65.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 70.46%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

