PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trading Up 1.1% After Analyst Upgrade

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $140.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PACCAR traded as high as $121.75 and last traded at $119.45. Approximately 387,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,262,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.16.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PACCAR by 49.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 53.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,677 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PACCAR by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,079,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.23.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

