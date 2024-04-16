PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $656,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,908,000 after purchasing an additional 104,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc raised its stake in Alphabet by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 100,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 71,057 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.61.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,033,907 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $154.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.55 and its 200-day moving average is $140.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.63 and a 1 year high of $160.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.