Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $334.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.42 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

PEB opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $178,708.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,493.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.