Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) Insider Tim George Purchases 21,034 Shares of Stock

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report) insider Tim George bought 21,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £5,048.16 ($6,284.28).

Tim George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Tim George bought 19,461 shares of Pensana stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £5,059.86 ($6,298.84).

Pensana Stock Down 6.5 %

Pensana stock opened at GBX 23 ($0.29) on Tuesday. Pensana Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 38 ($0.47). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.84. The stock has a market cap of £65.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2,300.00 and a beta of 0.76.

About Pensana

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

