Philip Morris International (PM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International has set its FY24 guidance at $6.43 to $6.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 6.320-6.440 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Philip Morris International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 620.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

