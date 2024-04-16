Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $4.80 to $4.20. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Planet Labs PBC traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 211207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 10.4 %
The company has a market cap of $523.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.
About Planet Labs PBC
Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Planet Labs PBC
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.