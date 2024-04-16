Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $4.80 to $4.20. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Planet Labs PBC traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 211207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 10.4 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 21.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 14.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 18.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $523.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

