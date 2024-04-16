PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 439 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 10,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.56.

JPM opened at $182.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $525.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

