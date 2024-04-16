Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 171.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $69,889.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,660,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRVA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Privia Health Group Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

