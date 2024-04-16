Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ROIC opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 222.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

