Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $285.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.