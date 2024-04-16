Ryder System (R) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ryder System to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of R stock opened at $114.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.23. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $121.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,196,000 after purchasing an additional 67,658 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,907,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

