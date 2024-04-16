Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $3.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.57. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sabre shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 392,035 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 63.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 69.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $979.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $687.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

