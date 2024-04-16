Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $342.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $306.26.

Salesforce Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $272.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $190.57 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total transaction of $4,110,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,761,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,697,095.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total transaction of $4,110,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,761,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,697,095.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 897,375 shares of company stock worth $260,206,096. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

