Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,191 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 826,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 110,758 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 151,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 9,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

