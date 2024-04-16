Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Stifel Financial stock opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.42. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

