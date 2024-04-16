Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,984 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %
SMFG opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
