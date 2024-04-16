Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,748 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,748 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 19,468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,430,000 after purchasing an additional 480,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,160,000 after purchasing an additional 414,407 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $180.25 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.40 and a 12-month high of $199.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.97.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

