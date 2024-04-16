Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,019 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,016,000 after buying an additional 97,198 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,447,000 after acquiring an additional 309,239 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $160.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.64 and a 200-day moving average of $134.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSX

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.