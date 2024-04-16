Sapient Capital LLC Buys Shares of 20,703 Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Macatawa Bank as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 88,741 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,410,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $341.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Macatawa Bank Announces Dividend

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macatawa Bank Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

