Sapient Capital LLC Invests $220,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 6,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $2,307,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total value of $5,490,713.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,909.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total value of $5,490,713.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,909.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,219 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $288.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.51. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $319.78. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.