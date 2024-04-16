Sapient Capital LLC Invests $220,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 6,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $2,307,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total value of $5,490,713.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,909.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total value of $5,490,713.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,909.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,219 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.1 %
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.31.
Williams-Sonoma Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
