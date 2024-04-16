Sapient Capital LLC Invests $226,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.08.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $285.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,572.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

