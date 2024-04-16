Sapient Capital LLC Invests $276,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 50.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.50.

MCK stock opened at $522.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $352.34 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $523.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

