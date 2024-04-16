Sapient Capital LLC Invests $282,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $106,896.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,685.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $44,601.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,097 shares in the company, valued at $460,638.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,879 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $106,896.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,685.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,273 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Exact Sciences Stock Down 8.4 %
NASDAQ EXAS opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -57.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
