Sapient Capital LLC Invests $286,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock opened at $543.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $569.53 and a 200 day moving average of $532.98. The company has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.36 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.