Sapient Capital LLC Invests $295,000 in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 324,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after acquiring an additional 78,616 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,566,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 40,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,150,000 after buying an additional 26,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares during the period.

PDP stock opened at $93.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

