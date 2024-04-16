Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $686,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $148.60 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.87 and its 200 day moving average is $145.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.