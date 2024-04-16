Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 387.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 516.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

