Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 81,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 89,059 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 60,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 457.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 271,372 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 95,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $19.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

