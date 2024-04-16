Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $5,040,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,737,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.86.

TYL opened at $400.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total value of $778,780.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares in the company, valued at $33,485,447.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total value of $778,780.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,485,447.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

