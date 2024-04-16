Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
VOOG stock opened at $297.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $227.63 and a 12 month high of $308.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.37.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.