Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

VOOG stock opened at $297.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $227.63 and a 12 month high of $308.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

