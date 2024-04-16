Sapient Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,394,000 after purchasing an additional 947,704 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $7,822,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,721,000 after purchasing an additional 69,197 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 75,691 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

PNFP opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $92.33. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,699 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,973.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $553,519.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,973.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $4,487,253 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

