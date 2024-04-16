Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,907 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.93.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $95.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $134.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.92%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

