Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,397 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,397 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

