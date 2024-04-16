Sapient Capital LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,539,000 after buying an additional 52,104 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 65.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $187.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.33 and a 12-month high of $192.57. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

