Savills plc (LON:SVS) Insider Simon J. B. Shaw Sells 54,751 Shares of Stock

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($12.70), for a total transaction of £558,460.20 ($695,207.52).

Savills Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:SVS opened at GBX 1,026 ($12.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3,537.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.19. Savills plc has a twelve month low of GBX 745 ($9.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,104 ($13.74). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 993.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 925.96.

Savills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.90. Savills’s payout ratio is currently 7,241.38%.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

