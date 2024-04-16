Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Insider Jasper Judd Sells 4,837 Shares of Stock

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Jasper Judd sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.53), for a total transaction of £21,476.28 ($26,735.07).

Shares of LON ATR opened at GBX 442 ($5.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £427.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,637.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 440.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 423.14. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. has a twelve month low of GBX 382 ($4.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 464 ($5.78).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.’s payout ratio is currently 4,074.07%.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

