Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1,182.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 92,295,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,475,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,133 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,245,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,388,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,098,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,272,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 853,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after buying an additional 306,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

FNDA stock opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.35. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $57.30.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.